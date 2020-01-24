LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Save Our City fighting Forward 4 All's deannexation plan

This town is not “City of McClellan” nor is it “Oxford.” This town is ANNISTON with all its great residents and meaningful history.
Save Our City is our committee of five Ward 4 residents busy working with dedication to counter and dispel the efforts of Forward 4 All as they continue creating this dilemma of slicing and dicing our wards — our city — our hometown.
All wards would be negatively affected by the Forward 4 All deannexation proposal.
This is also about our policemen and firemen — our local heroes. These are dedicated men and women who deserve their pensions — pensions at risk under Forward 4 All. These public servants are our protectors. We cannot let them down.
As you know, many residents throughout all wards are not fortunate enough to own their own home — not as fortunate as Forward 4 All activists who moan and complain of being dissatisfied with the amount of profits they wish to pursue from personal home sales. Our group, Save Our City, is working to protect all residents from Forward 4 All’s bad faith efforts and their cannibalistic onslaught of aggression.
Being that McClellan is in Ward 1, a “City of McClellan” (so named by Forward 4 All) would also incorporate Ward 4 plus parts of Ward 1, a real conundrum.
As Phillip Tutor opined in The Star on Oct. 4, state Sen. Del “Marsh could kill it, and now, but he won’t.”
Petitions to express opposition to deannexation are still available and on hand. They will be presented to Sen. Marsh. We want to emphasize to him how many, many Annistonians, by their signature, are pledged to continue working to defeat the destructive plans and proposals of Forward 4 All. For petition information, call Judy Draper at 256-237-5657.
Thank you for your loyal citizenship, your passion and your help. Please continue your enthusiasm in our ongoing efforts to Save Our City.
You also may express your views to the senator by phone or mail: 334-261-0712; 11 S. Union St., Montgomery, AL 36130.
Judy Mallory Draper
Save Our City
Anniston