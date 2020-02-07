LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Robert E. Lee worthy of celebration

Last week’s Speak Out letters concerning the Robert E. Lee Birthday celebration at Janney Furnace was a little puzzling. One letter liked what Commissioner Eli Henderson was doing but complained about the Trump hats that were given to veterans. The other writer complained that there was too much promotion for Robert E. Lee.
If you love our history, like I do, you will find that Gen. Lee was one of the greatest and most respected men in the history of our country. I don’t think you can promote anybody in our history more than Robert E. Lee.
The reason we gave Trump hats to veterans is because President Trump has done so much for all our veterans. We also appreciate Commissioner Eli Henderson for not forgetting who our heroes are.
David Pope
Member, Friends of Janney Furnace
Ohatchee