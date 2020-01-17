LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Republican legislators failed to protect our historical monuments

Plywood still covers our Confederate Veterans’ Monument in Birmingham, as it has since August 2017.
This desecration continues, in spite of the Memorial Preservation Act passed by Republicans; two years of litigation by Attorney General Steve Marshall; and Alabama’s Supreme Court declaring Birmingham violated the law by covering the monument.
The Court also ruled that cities can violate this law by paying a one-time fine of $25,000 and alter a monument or rename a memorial street named for Robert E. Lee or Martin Luther King, Jr., both of whom are honored with a state holiday this Monday.
Marshall said the intent of the Legislature was for a $25,000 per day fine for each violation, not a total fine of $25,000.
However, the Court ruled: “If the Legislature intended to penalize the City defendants for each day they remained in violation of the Act, it could have specifically so provided, as it has done in numerous other civil Statutes.”
Justice Michael Bolin added: “I encourage the Legislature to revisit the Act, to consider the adequacy of the amount of the fine. A single fine in this amount for an intentional violation of the Statute seems to be a minute (insignificant) deterrence for such conduct.”
Republican legislators can correct their obvious fumble by amending this Act to read: “$25,000 per day for each violation.” Presently, Birmingham can leave the plywood and pay the $25,000 fine, which has now become simply a license to destroy history.
Roger K. Broxton, president
Confederate Heritage Fund
Andalusia