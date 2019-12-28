LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Real prison reform keeps getting kicked down the road

Our prisons and jails in Alabama and across the nation struggle to successfully perform their responsibilities. Alabama is on the verge of being taken over by the federal courts as we go through our third prison overcrowding crisis since I began my law-enforcement career.
This problem is not new.
At least once the “solution” forced by inaction was a mass release of inmates. Our current county jail was built after the old jail was destroyed in a riot stemming from overcrowding caused by a backlog of state inmates.
A recent Federal Bureau of Statistics study shows that the vast majority of inmates who leave prison come back. Many in just a couple of years. Why? Where are the studies about that issue? We have some great educational institutions. Why are we not calling for their help? News media, why are you not involved in this effort?
There are those who feel we should relax our laws and that will solve our problems. Look at almost every large urban area and see how successful that is.
We will have to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to address the problem with what appears to be the same old thinking. The can got kicked down the road too long. Our current governor and Legislature have a thankless task. To do the same old thing over and over expecting a different outcome is a form of insanity.
Corrections officers like law-enforcement officers are a rapidly dwindling resource, and they serve a critical role in criminal justice. They are the bedrock that any system must be built upon. It will take greater numbers of them with better training to have a real impact. Jails and prisons require human communications with sufficient staff to deal with those in custody. Expecting fewer officers to handle more people will never work.
We can’t hire enough people at the current pay, but the latest proposal is to pay them less? Both groups deal with the most dangerous people in our society and usually those with the most difficult behavior issues caused by mental and emotional problems. The jobs require up close and personal contact to perform the duties effectively. To hire qualified people, we should accept that they must be paid appropriately and get top-level training. If you want quality results, you must pay for it.
The prison system is a sink that is overflowing. Little attention is being paid to the inflow from county jails. The last “solution” made local jails fill up with state inmates with no funding to compensate them. Another kick of the can.
It is my opinion based on working in and around county jails for more than 40 years that we have to include local corrections in finding solutions. We continue to hear calls to find ways to allow low-level criminals to avoid punishment and supervision early in their career.
I believe more effort, more money spent early and locally is our only hope to truly change things for the better. Drug courts and similar local efforts are an example of less-expensive resources that can change people before they become totally institutionalized from being in a prison setting. As noted above institutionalized is another word for too late.
The state law ignores “faith-based” rehabs, and they are far too often ignoring faith and more focused on money as opposed to being required to meet professional standards. There is not even any data as to how many people are in those facilities or any type rating system. There is great potential for using that type of resource to make a positive impact when it is done well.
Instead of ignoring first offenses, we should do our best to divert them from a criminal life. Where are the studies about those offenders? All potential solutions take a different mindset, new ideas, capable people and money. The old saying — Pay me now or pay me later — has never been more true.
Larry Amerson
Retired Calhoun County sheriff
Wellington