LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Quintard Mall upgrades are something to be proud of

The mall is a great place to spend leisure time. You want to shop, eat at the food court, or see a movie at AmStar 12.
The newly renovated mall is truly a sight to see. Walking on new carpet, under new skylights, new ceiling lights, gives the mall an elegant look. Benches to sit everywhere for relaxation.
Am Star 12 added new recliner seats that are so comfortable you hate to get up, and they make you feel at home. Pizza and beer are on the horizon.
Oxford can be proud of this mall.
Margit Suesser
Anniston