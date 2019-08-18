LETTERS TO THE EDITOR.jpg

Walking through the mall, it’s slowly showing new life, undergoing renovations. Outside demolishings are taking place. The Hull Company that bought the property for $6.7 million saved it from closing. 

The mall is a wonderful place to spend some time. Shopping, eating at the food court, watching a movie at AmStar 12. Game area for the family. A cool place in summer, warm in winter. The diamond of Oxford. With the renovations underway inside-out, it will truly be the place to go. Also new stores and eateries will update the mall.

The project will, hopefully, be finished by Black Friday.

Thankful we have a great place like that.

Margit Suesser

Anniston

 

Tags

Loading...
Loading...