I, Debra Parker Thomas, do hereby publicly apologize to Jane Cunningham for comments I made about her on Facebook in Feb and March 2018. It was not my intent to imply Ms. Cunningham did anything dishonest in her management of Cheaha Regional Humane Society. Specifically, I retract all statements implying that Ms. Cunningham:
* misused funds donated to or belonging to Cheaha Regional Humane Society,
* misappropriated funds or items belonging to Cheaha Regional Humane Society
*was unable or untrained to run the Shelter,
*or that any animal was abused or mistreated.
This the 8th day of August, 2019.
Debra Parker Thomas
Weaver