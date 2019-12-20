LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Proud product of Cobb Avenue High School

Just read the article about integration that is still going in my hometown. I recall some of the same incidents that happened back in the ’60s when I attended Cobb Avenue High School. I remember when we got the ragged books passed down to us. The books had all kinds of drawings, missing pages, all kinds of profanity and meanness written inside.
To top it off, our parents had to buy these books! Yes, that was a long time ago and they seem to be going back to the deplorable actions that we see in politics.
The best thing for us in the ’60s were the excellent teachers at Cobb. We learned in spite of meanness and hate. As I look back at my hometown and state, some of the brightest, talented high achievers came from my high school. I graduated from Cobb, moved from Alabama, went to college, earned three degrees, taught school, and this could not have happened if I didn’t have a good academic foundation.
I expect to read that this destruction of books and other learning materials has stopped. Everything starts at home and children are only a product of their environment.
M.J. Thompson
Capitol Heights, MD