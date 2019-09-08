Human population growth is the ignored crocodile in the family swimming pool.
Competition and conflict is universal for finite resources among all of Earth’s creatures, which places the “progressive” redistributionist scheme at the forefront of climate change.
Human ideologies of every sort quickly become systems of hypocrisy, sophistry, espionage and corruption. Powerful globalist profiteers and their deluded, servile followers love the alien swarm assaulting our border (evangelical bigots, M. Gerson, 18 Aug./Angela Stuesse, 21 Aug.) and bankrupting our entitlement systems ... but do not wish to be close to them! No, self-designated “progressives” want their votes to retain their high offices, extravagant salaries, their fenced and gated estates — a wall for themselves but no wall for the rest of us.
Jesse L. Warmack
Piedmont