For 15 centuries, the Christian Church profited from illiteracy and social chaos, indoctrinating and intimidating the gullible masses.
A similar process is active today. Globalist profiteers control education and language, preach charity while practicing greed and elitism, create chaos using the race card, indoctrinating and intimidating, using the media to propagandize the gullible.
Honesty and transparency is in a death-struggle with disguise and deceit. Far Leftist Inquisitors are scam artists. When confronted with their deceit, the media claim a false patent on morality.
Far Left vindictiveness, oozing hypocrisy from every pore, has morphed into a cancerous tumor.
Jesse L. Warmack
Piedmont