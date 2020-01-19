LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Love is the answer to what ails America

We live in a world today that abounds or is full of hate. This should never be. We as a country have been blessed beyond measure. It is only within ourselves can we change the world one person at a time. God’s people have turned away from Him. God is love, that is who He is. In 2 John 4:20-21: (20) If someone says I love God and hates his brother he is a liar for he who does not love his brother whom he has seen how can he love God whom he has not seen. (21) And this is the commandment we have from Him (Jesus) that he who loves God must love his brother also.
We will all stand before a Holy God one day and give an account for our actions. Many people who think they are saved will hear Jesus say depart from me, I never knew you. Look deep in your heart and see where you stand before God. This will be an eternal decision to determine whether you will go to heaven or hell. Choose well. My prayer for all people is for God to open people’s eyes to the truth. Let us love one another as Jesus loves us. Jesus loves you.
Gloria Woosley
Anniston