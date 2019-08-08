Dear World: We humans must not fear ourselves.
We are a common animal gifted by God with unique abilities. God gave us rule over all other animals and plants on this planet. None can defeat us.
We must learn to love one another.
We must learn to communicate plainly with each other.
All people groups should be able to communicate and understand one another’s words with ease.
We must work together to build ourselves up. There is a boat load of work to be done here and now.
We must not tolerate evil. Evil seeks to kill, steal and destroy. It is not hard to identify.
God is the Creator of the Universe. He tells us He is beyond understanding.
God is love.
God wants most for us to Love Him, the Creator, and to Love each other.
Here is how God describes Love in 1 Corinthians Chapter 13: Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.
Love is the bomb! It is the monster of action. Love dumbfounds its enemies. God is love and God is universal. LOVE IS EVERYWHERE!
Building walls and dividing cities is not the answer to our problems. We must learn to communicate, work with, and love one another. We must do so with the common goal of achieving excellence in all matters. We must do these things if we want to survive.
David Dethrage
Anniston