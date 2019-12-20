LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Liberals put the ‘con’ in Congress

Having established a permanent office on the summit of Hypocrisy Mountain and claiming a counterfeit patent on morality, the counter-progressive Inquisitors are not conducting a sincere examination of evidence, but are, in fact, defending a Globalist oligarchy.
The “con” in Congress is as glaring as the nose on the face of a baby seal.
Borderless profiteers are blocking every recourse to sanity. The documented perils of Socialism are systematically ignored or outright suppressed because it interferes with the profit margin. Human consumption is our greatest collective peril, the GNP our collective epitaph. Human existence is like a bag of potato chips, devour until the bag (Mother Earth) is empty.
Media consolidation is a form of Fascism that destroys political opposition to the Globalist scheme. Each publication of the NY Times, aka The Anniston Star, presents numerous diatribes against President Trump hoping to exorcise him from public office.
Jesse L. Warmack
Piedmont