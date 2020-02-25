LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Letter writer misses mark on meaning of Confederate monuments

The letter to the editor titled "Confederate monuments, memory, and history", by Lance Ingerswen, pretty much epitomizes what is wrong with many colleges and universities in the South. The letter was written by an Assistant Professor of History at Jacksonville State University, and is basically a hit piece against the South in general, and our heritage specifically. It has been a long time since I have read such a biased piece of claptrap, but of course, it fits right in with The Anniston Star's bias against anything Southern.
Mr. Ingerswen's premise throughout his letter is that all Confederate monuments in the South were placed there between the 1890s and the 1920s by the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) to rewrite the history of the Civil War as a war that was waged unjustly and aggressively, by the North against the South. He speaks as if he is the final authority on this, although his opinion is just one of many, and would not be shared by the majority of the people in the South.
He goes on to say that the UDC did this by constructing large statues to commemorate the Southern Cause, or the Lost Cause. The statues were of military leaders such as Confederate officer John Pelham, "whose likeness has loomed over Jacksonville square since 1909." Mr. Ingerswen's hatred of the gallant Pelham is almost a palpable thing throughout his letter, although he never bothers to tell us where his disdain for one of the South's true heroes emanates from. Although, it is evident in his letter that he hates the South, he reserves his big hatred for Pelham.
He rambles on about the UDC sponsoring essay contests in public schools, the placement of pictures of Confederate heroes and Confederate flags in public schools, and how the UDC reviewed public school textbooks to ensure only the "proper telling" of the War Between the States was published. Then, he makes probably the dumbest leap of all by stating that in the 1950s and 1960s, Southern segregationists learned from these textbooks, participated in the UDC essay contests, and grew up in the shadow of the Southern monuments. Then, since he is already out on a limb he is about to saw off, he claims the Southern monuments helped to legitimize segregation and Jim Crow laws. He never bothers to explain at all how the Southern monuments did this. All of his position is just a liberal fable to try to make the South look bad.
We have heard this leftist diatribe many times before, but Mr. Ingerswen speaks as if it is his sole idea. I went to school in the South during the 1950s and the 1960s, and never saw or heard of a UDC essay contest. I also never saw pictures of Confederate heroes on the walls of public schools, and certainly never saw a Confederate flag hanging on the wall.
Mr. Ingerswen exhibited his ignorance of the South in every paragraph, but, when he stated that slavery was the cause of the War Between the States, he lost all credibility. The Civil War was a complex war with a complex set of reasons for its beginning. Before the war was over, Abraham Lincoln saw that by freeing the slaves, he could do a good thing, and also, hopefully, hasten the end of the war. But, that was at least two years into the war. To boil the cause of the war down to just slavery, shows an ignorance that is surprising for a person who implies that history is his vocation. But, I guess that a PhD in Mexican history does not necessarily make you an expert , or even barely knowledgeable, in Southern history.
Our young, very impressionable men and women entering universities like Jacksonville State University do not need a professor telling them what an ignorant place they hail from, and how they should be totally ashamed of their proud heritage. Hopefully, we can do better than to impart twisted views of the South to our young people seeking an education.
I have one final question for Professor Lance Ingerswen: What did the gallant Pelham ever do to you?
Jim Phillips
Ohatchee