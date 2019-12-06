A recent letter from Mr. Billy Price encourages me to write.
Russian collusion with the president’s campaign in the 2016 presidential election has been proven by more than 10 of our intelligence agencies. When did the Republicans stop relying on the FBI, DIA, CIA and NIA? They used to be called the party of national defense. Presidents Kennedy and Reagan gave speeches decrying the Russian menace. President Trump embraces President Putin and apparently does not know about his former campaign advisors who have been indicted, in jail or awaiting sentencing for their contacts and collusion with the Russians. The closed hearings recently included all Republicans on the Intelligence Committee who questioned diplomats and State Department officials just as the Democrats did. They were present and on TV for every witness in last week’s public hearings. The ranking Republican on that committee, Devin Nunes, offered opinions just like yours for days. He refuted his own ramblings by being heard in full on national TV.
The letter writer asks why the president can’t confront his accuser. This seems to allude to the “whistleblower.” The whistleblower is to remain anonymous by the statute that created the term. The Republicans have defended the whistleblower’s anonymity in previous cases.
Please stop referring to those who disagree with you as Marxists and Fascists. It’s hard to have a discussion when you choose those discredited terms.
James Wakefield
Anniston