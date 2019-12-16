LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Leftist policies create anger, conflict

For Leftist disciples of ruination, like a synod of croaking frogs sitting on a lillypad in the DC swamp, are selling counterfeit definitions in the market of persuasion, unleashing a whole catalogue of social deviance and belligerent hypocrisy and defining it as “progress.”
Leftist regressives, deaf to every imagined merit but their own, rude and disruptive like a swarm of flies on a dinner table, have created an environment of perpetual anger and conflict that swells the bank accounts of lawyers and psychologists and has emptied the US Treasury. (D. Brooks, 17 Nov.) (K. Parker, 24 Nov.)
Today’s “victimhood” culture requires constant vigilance and self-restraint, placing everyone in only one of two categories, victim or oppressor.
Political correctness (drop “failing school” label, 17 Nov.) is designed to give lies the false appearance of truth.
Jesse L. Warmack
Piedmont