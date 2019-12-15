LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Learn about, talk about climate change

On Dec. 1 in Madrid at a global meeting on climate change, U.N. Secretary-General Guterres stated: “Climate change is no longer a long-term problem. We are confronted now with a global climate crisis. The point of no-return is no longer over the horizon. It is in sight and hurtling towards us.”
On Dec. 2, former Secretary of State John Kerry and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger urged everyone to join them and more than 60 other founding members in “World War Zero (which) is a coalition of people (across the political spectrum) who are committed to addressing the climate crisis …” The New York Times reported: “Their goal is to hold more than 10 million ‘climate conversations’ in the coming year …”
We can all help by learning and talking about climate change. Here are two helpful resources:
World Scientists’ Warning of a Climate Emergency – Published online Nov. 5, 2019, by BioScience, this article was endorsed by “11,258 scientist signatories.” It is printable as a free five-page PDF.
Climate Change: Evidence, Impacts, and Choices – This National Research Council/National Academies publication provides “answers to common questions about the science of climate change” (36 pages). Read online or download free.
David Newton
Auburn