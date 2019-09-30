Our completely competent lawmakers and our politicians, who always get facts before they make laws, sit back and think about how they might hire new guards for our unconstitutional prison system and our inability to keep the issue from happening again, are taking bids to build new prisons, but the issue remains.
There are still drugs like ICE in our prisons and the violence is still going on — rapes and sexual assaults are still going on. While they drag their feet, we are still sending people to a very unconstitutional prison system daily. The number has not stopped growing, and our state lawmakers answered this by challenging women’s rights to an abortion and more laws that will more than likely get tossed out in criminal justice reform.
Human rights here in Alabama never come before crime, and that is evidenced by the fact that drugs run rampant and violence is still going — rape and sexual assaults still reported with nothing from our lawmakers, just more problems. It’s about time to tell our politicians their ineptitude, lack of care for constitutional and human rights can be a bigger Alabama problem.
Donald Haywood
Eastaboga