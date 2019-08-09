People talk negatively about scouting, but I think very differently.
With scouts, I have traveled all over the United States, met new people and gone on many adventures.
Scouting gives people the opportunities of leadership, learning skills and employment opportunities.
Scouting for me, gave me the opportunity to see the different perspectives of things, such as go to the back country, learn to leave no trace, and communication skills.
I hope people will learn and grow to see that scouting can change lives and give people opportunities that they never imagined were possible.
Preston Henry
Springville