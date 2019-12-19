LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Impeachment will doom Democrats in 2020

The Democrats’ latest ploy painted them into a corner and the paint will not dry before the 2020 election, ergo, they must go with what they’ve got.
Impeachment is the wrong route to take but what is done is done. They seem to be at odds with one another and there is no path to failure like internal strife. The divisiveness in our government is utterly ridiculous.
President Reagan and Tip O’Neill found common ground and got things done for the American people rather than do for “party” only, and the leading Democrats now, as many Republicans, are only concerned with remaining in office.
The Dems will have a hard time winning hearts and minds with a robust economy, a rising stock market, and a president who seems adept at foreign affairs despite the Russian, Chinese and Ukraine disdain and blame from the opposition.
Some have already said that if Trump is re-elected, they will again impeach. That is insane and sad.
Try to win the election, or has the buffoonery already gone too far?
Otis Hunter
Anniston