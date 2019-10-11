With President Trump’s pending impeachment inquiry investigation by the House, the Republicans are at a crossroads of decision-making: whether to stay a Trumpet or separate from him. However, the decision they make has consequences. Stay with Trump and they may lose their seats in Congress and the president could be kicked out of office; or they could be quiet and be dysfunctional, as in the past, and try to ride Trump’s coat-tail to a second-term victory in November 2020. Either decision will cause harm to the country.
If they choose to stay with Trump, the country’s democracy could be further eroded and moved toward a dictatorship; if they choose to separate from Trump, the Republican Party could be severely wounded and no longer a viable party to rebuild our two-party democratic system. In the end, the country will suffer immensely to rebuild what Trump destroyed.
Will the country be better with Trump or without him? Even though the Republican Party will be severely wounded without Trump, it and the country would be better off without him. The sooner the Republicans and the country rid itself of this cancer, the better. His presence clouds our democracy with lies, self-interest and confusion. The best choice for Republicans is to place country over party, then start rebuilding the party with democratic principles.
Republicans, the road is here and the time is now. Which way, and when will you go?
Amos L. Kirkpatrick
Anniston