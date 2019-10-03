On June 11, 1963, Gov. George Wallace stood at the portals of Foster Auditorium at the University of Alabama forbidding to permit two ladies to integrate and register for school. I was 11 years old and glued to our “black and white” TV with sympathy. I wanted so bad to go to Alabama myself and seven years later I did. My dad was with me on both occasions. He let me know that he “would never” vote Democrat in light of this ’63 “hate bomb” and he wished that I would not either. Nine years later he died at age 42. Ironically a year before he died, I had the honor of introducing him to Wilbur Jackson … Alabama’s “first” African-American football player. Wilbur was my friend, my teammate and “running back competitor!” He looked good to Bear Bryant and George Wallace was no Bear Bryant.
Today 13 percent of Alabama’s students are black and upwards of 60 percent of the football players are also. I “hate to see hate,” and most of you reading this feel the same. Hate is not Christian! George Wallace’s behavior was repulsive to me. “Hate crimes” come to mind! Abortion is a “hate crime” and the Democrats perpetual attacking of President Trump is a “hate crime,” too. Stop the madness please!
Phil Murphy
Anniston