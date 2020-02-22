LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Hymnist Charles Wesley celebrated at First United Methodist in Anniston

The hymns of Charles Wesley were recently featured at The First United Methodist Church of Anniston. Dr. S.T. Kimbrough, a noted scholar on Wesley, gave background on hymns Wesley published for 50 years. Wesley reportedly averaged 10 poetic lines a day for 50 years. The choir, soloists and the congregation sang several of Wesley’s hymns. George Frideric Handel wrote music specifically for some of Wesley’s hymns, including “Rejoice, the Lord is King.” Life, death, grace and love were constant themes in Wesley’s hymns. Charles Wesley, younger brother of John, wrote well-known hymns, such as “And Can it Be?”, “Jesus, Lover of My Soul”, “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling”, “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing”, “Christ the Lord is Risen Today”, and “O For a Thousand Tongues to Sing.” Wesley was truly a master of his art.
Penny J. Nielsen
Weaver