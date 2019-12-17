LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Heroes and Herodians of Christmas

As we approach Christmas, we think of the Heroes and the Herodians. The Heroes were the women, like Elizabeth and Mary, who bore children and all who looked to the coming of Jesus. The Herodians, however, killed the male children in Bethlehem seeking to eliminate Jesus.
America and Anniston, 2019, is not much different. There are life-givers and life-takers. The amazing thing about Jesus being born and surviving is that He offers pardon, reconciliation and restoration to those who tried to kill Him (Acts 2:36). We celebrate His amazing grace this Christmas.
Cornelius Hegeman
Anniston