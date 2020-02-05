LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Gov. Ivey unwisely says no to lottery

According to Gov. Kay Ivey, it’s better to take out a loan for education (that is what a bond is) that the taxpayers have to repay with interest instead of a yearly stream of free funding from a lottery.
Speaking for myself, I don’t care to enrich the Poarch Creek Indians by expanding gaming in Alabama. I believe we need a simple lottery to start, and we need to vote this year. The governor's information-gathering commission can work the numbers, but we need a simple vote this year. Why the wait?
If you feel the same, please contact your representative and office of the governor as I am doing today.
Henry Polek
Ohatchee