God himself raises up leaders who he desires in our country and all over the world. There is no demon in hell or man on earth can stop him. Daniel 2:20-22. (21) and he (God) changeth the times and the seasons. He removeth kings (leaders) and setteth (raises) up kings (leaders). He giveth wisdom unto the wise and knowledge to them that know understanding. God can take your breath away at any time. The only thing mankind has control over is where they will spend eternity. It is a choice — either heaven or hell. The people who are coming up against Israel will have to face almighty God.
Zachariah 2:8 For thus saith the Lord of hosts after the glory hath he sent me unto the nations which spoiled (robbed) you for who that toucheth you (Israel) toucheth the apple (pupil) of God’s eye. When you come up against Israel, it is like sticking your finger in God’s eye. People are so deceived by Satan. I pray that people’s eyes will be opened to the truth. Jesus is the truth. Jesus loves you and wants only to bless you. Ask him into your heart.
Gloria Woosley
Anniston