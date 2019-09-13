We’ve been experiencing the effects of global warming for some time now, and it’s getting worse every year. Rising sea levels, increased coastal flooding, longer and more damaging wildfire seasons, more frequent and intense heat waves. The increase in extreme weather events. Growing risk to our electricity supply. The list goes on and on.
Why is it that there are still doubters out there who don’t believe in global warming?
Something ought to have been done years ago. It may be too late now.
Margit Suesser
Anniston