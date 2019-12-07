What insanity possessed the Supreme Court to declare burning our flag as Freedom of Speech? By that criteria, the Methodist who objects to Baptist teachings could burn the Baptist Church! Freedom of Speech!
The teetotaler who objects to alcohol could burn the ABC store! Freedom of Speech!
Freedom of Speech as covered by the Constitution is word of mouth or written words. Words, folks! Not actions! Not violence! Words!
Can those so-called justices not comprehend the difference? Total insanity! How long before a hater claims Freedom of Speech as a defense for attacking a gay person, an immigrant or anyone else a hater targets.
Words, people. The Constitution protects a War of Words, not violence against a person, place or thing.
Alsie White
Anniston