LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Every student, every person needs to fill out the census

The 2020 Census has been talked about a lot lately. The U.S. Census is one of the most important things that we can do to help our state. Local, state and federal funding decisions are made with the data that comes from filling out the census.
In 2010, it was reported that students were under-counted. As a student now, I am urging others to get counted in the upcoming 2020 Census! If every student gets counted, that means more money for scholarships and grants, not to mention the benefits to the community. If you are a college student and don’t live at home, you need to be counted where you attend school, even if you go home every weekend.
This semester, I have been interning at the Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitor’s Center. During this internship, I have had the opportunity to see how the Chamber works to help not just businesses, but the community as a whole. One of the ways they are doing this is by promoting the 2020 Census and reaching out to all communities in Calhoun County. I had the opportunity to assist in one of these outreach events at a JSU basketball game. We spoke with students about the census and how important it was to be counted in Jacksonville where they lived.
This year will be easier than ever before for people to participate in the census. For the first time ever, the census can be filled out online! We can be a voice of change if we just do our part and get counted. I urge you and your family to participate in the 2020 census to not only benefit you and your family, but others in the community, state and our country.
LaRavian Atkinson
JSU public relations student
Jacksonville