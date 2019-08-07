Lead-butt DNA is writing America’s epitaph.
Fatherless households are destroying more lives than all of the tobacco and alcohol ever produced.
Government legislation and policy should encourage and reward the breeding of responsible citizens instead of accommodating promiscuous behavior that claims a patent on morality and unearned entitlements. (Eugene Robinson, 27 July)
The entitlement mentality is proliferating a class of anti-social parasites, victimization addicts devoted to idleness, recreation, mass fecundity, neighborhood theft and slaughter and massive incarceration rates, a code of behavior that can topple any social system and result in murder over a pair of tennis shoes.
Jesse L. Warmack
Piedmont