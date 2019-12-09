My reply to James Wakefield’s letter: If the Democrats had any real proof Trump colluded with Russia, they would already have had his trial and he would be in prison.
The 10 witnesses you mention who presented evidence to the contrary did not have anything as Trump is still a free man and president.
Russian collusion failed, just like the impeachment hearings are failing to prove Trump has committed high crimes or even a minor one. But never fear, Mr. Wakefield, your Democrats are going to convict him on hearsay, no proof needed, just a lot of hatred for the sitting Republican president over nothing.
However, if this fails, your Democrats will keep manufacturing lies and conspiracy theories until they find something they can convict him with, like jay walking on a street in America years ago or an unpaid parking ticket or some other equally "high crime" in the eyes of the Democrats.
So keep on hoping, wishing and dreaming and drinking plenty of that Democrat Kool-aid. Your dreams of getting Trump out of the Oval Office will come true in the 2024 presidential election.
Billy Price
Ashville