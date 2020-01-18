LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Democrat candidates embrace many communist/socialist ideas

My reply to James Wakefield:
Yes, Mr. Wakefield, I understand fully what Communism is, as we were taught a class about it in the late or early ’60s and ’70s in high school. Too bad our public schools do not teach about the evils of it today. They only murdered around 100 million people during the 20th century. I also saw it up close and in person, serving in the military.
Yes, Communism is an economic system of controlling all means of production and distribution. Which means a redistribution of wealth, including everything an individual owns. It means censoring all free speech that opposes it, including silencing those who speak the truth, even if it requires killing them.
It means doing away with our Second Amendment, so once you buy into that system, you cannot fight your way out of it. It means giving up every one of your rights included in our Bill of Rights. All rights will belong to the state, not the individual.
The only political party I see embracing many of Communism’s/Socialism’s ideas are the Democratic Party’s candidates for president in 2020. By the way, I’m not a Republican, I’m an American who always votes for the lesser of two evils, regardless of party.
It’s too bad that you and many other Americans cannot see or refuse to see the difference.
Billy Price
Ashville