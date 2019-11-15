Mr. Little:
I would like to apologize for my actions. I understand that words have meaning. I intended you no harm. I apologize for any disruption this caused you.
Sincerely,
Danny Floyd
Oxford
Updated: November 15, 2019 @ 6:42 pm
