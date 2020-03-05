LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Court-appointed children’s advocacy group needs volunteers

Court Appointed Advocates (CASA) of the Cheaha Region is a nonprofit organization that serves dependent children that have been victim of abuse and/or neglect in Calhoun, St. Clair, and Talladega counties. CASA works within the court system by advocating for the best interests of each child appointed by the Court. As executive director of CASA of the Cheaha Region, my job and our two other employees’ job is to recruit, train and support qualified volunteers to serve as advocates on abuse and neglect cases with the court’s blessing and appointment. Our advocates will preform an independent investigation into the child’s best interest, separate from DHR, and report back to the court by being that child’s voice. Our advocate acts as another support person for the child and family to help guide them through a very scary time in their tender lives.
Our primary need, currently, is recruitment of advocates to train. We have a 30-hour training set to begin on March 30, 2020, at our Oxford office. We would welcome and appreciate any assistance spreading this training opportunity into our community so we may service more children and provide them the voice they so desperately need.
Laura Miller
Oxford