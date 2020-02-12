LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Coronavirus poses serious danger

The coronavirus originated in China, in the city of Wuhan. It has killed more than 1,000 people and infected more than 42,000. The virus has spread to at least 24 more countries, including the U.S. The entire city of Wuhan halted all transportation. Several cases in the U.S. have been reported so far. The virus poses a grave threat. It spreads quickly with pneumonia-like symptoms. It likely came from a seafood market in Wuhan. People who have other illnesses and catch this virus will likely die.
Let’s hope the virus can be controlled before long.
Bad news is, there are no vaccines to prevent humans from contracting it.
Prayers are needed.
Margit Suesser
Anniston