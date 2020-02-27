LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Confederate memorials like any other war memorials

Assistant Professor John Ingwersen of J.S.U. made a convincing attack on Confederate statues/monuments to the unknowing and unsuspecting general public. Now here are some facts he purposely omitted.
There are two sides to every story, the U.D.C. gave the Southern view of this war as the Union’s side is well documented and hammered into every student’s head in this country. Most have never heard the Southern side as people like Ingwerson are sure they hear one side, that of the victor whom he assumes was completely correct in everything they did.
When the British citizens of the 13 original colonies rebelled against England and became the rebels of 1776, had they lost, do you think British history books would tell their side of this story? No, every good reason why they fought against England would be censored to make the victors’ story look 100% right and believable.
“Historians” today do the same thing to Southern history. The South today is so hated in society and history that even the Southern Campaign and its hero of The American Revolution are rarely spoken of, if at all.
Ingwersen insinuates that the U.D.C. helped perpetuate Jim Crow laws. Wrong again, professor; the Southern States merely copied the longstanding Black Codes of the northern states after the war that dictated where blacks could and could not live in northern cities and towns.
The South did not invent Jim Crow laws; they borrowed them from the northern states, to be more specific Alabama copied those of the state of Indiana. If the war was about slavery, why, for the first two years of the war, did northern politicians claim it was to “Preserve the Union?”
Union officers upon learning in 1863 that the North was now including freeing the slaves as a part of the reason for this war threatened to carry their swords to the other side and fight for the South. Many enlisted men did desert the Union Army over this, why?
Why did Union troops force blacks on Southern plantations, at the barrel of a gun, to join the Union army or else? Why did 97% of the Confederate soldiers fight for the South as they owned no slaves and had no chance of ever owning one as the average Alabamian only made $25 a year? Could it have been for Southern independence?
Why does the South get 100% blame for slavery in America when it was the ships of New England shipping companies flying the American flag that brought their human cargo into northern ports like New York City, Philadelphia and Boston and sold them into slavery?
Why do the Arab-Muslim slave traders of Africa share no blame for enslaving black Africans and carrying them to the west coast of Africa to trade/sell to the New England shipping companies? There is not one documented case of a slave ship flying a Confederate Flag; they all flew the American Flag.
I could go on and on presenting facts and asking questions that are never presented in classrooms about this war, but I will end it with this. Confederate statues and memorials are like all war memorials, they are in honor and remembrance of those who fought, bled and died in a war of their time. Nothing more and nothing less.
Only a fool seeks to make more of them than what they actually are.
Billy Price
Ashville