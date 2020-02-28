LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Concerned about coronavirus in Anniston

We are deeply concerned over Coronavirus 19 patients coming to Anniston. The newest data from scientists show that persons with the Coronavirus never get over it. Patients just keep getting sick, then better, then sick again. Persons in our community could very well come down with the disease. These people belong in a large hospital in a big city that is prepared for this type of disease. There are rumored to be several thousand persons in our country with Coronavirus 19. Our government is not making smart decisions. In cities like Buffalo, NY, people who have tested positive for Coronavirus 19 have been sent home and not recalled back to the hospital for quarantine. I do not trust that proper decisions will be made to keep Alabama safe.
Irene Scott
Anniston