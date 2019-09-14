Ben Little’s idea of a Civil Rights Museum, combined with honoring Dr. David Satcher in an institute, and, as Dr. Satcher desires, promoting solutions to the rampant health care needs of our people, can be a unifying cause for our community.
With the history in our country of denying civil rights to African Americans and Native Americans, this would give our community an opportunity for a continuing dialog with the goal of working together to make this a teaching opportunity for all to live in peace with one another.
Since President Obama declared national monument status for the Freedom Riders National Monument, the National Monument museum and institute could be promoted together. Setting up a GoFundMe campaign to tap into millions of dollars nationally would be appropriate and available quickly without having to wait on government funding.
Civil Rights is not an exclusive initiative of either the Democrat or Repuclican parties, but if this idea is well-organized, you can bet that all city, county and state leaders as well as Presidents Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton will jump at the opportunity to have their voices heard at a kick-off for a cause like this.
Tom Shelton
Jacksonville