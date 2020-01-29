LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Christians aren’t exempt from godly behavior, wholesome speech

This is a reply to the excuse that Billy Price offered for Donald Trump’s behaviors and speech (Letters, January 9). Contrary to what some may think, Christians who live in a tough culture are not exempt from godly behavior and wholesome speech. There are Christians around the world who are living in environments that are far more hostile than New York City. Many of them are being tortured and killed for the witness of Christ. And yet they’re not behaving and speaking the way that Donald Trump does.
The dog-eat-dog culture of N.Y.C. is no excuse for Trump’s ungodliness. Christians need to keep in mind that Jeus is “gentle and humble in heart” (Matthew 11:29), and those whom God foreknew, He predestined to be conformed to the likeness of His Son (Romans 8:29). I haven’t noticed any of this gentleness and humbleness in Trump.
Mr. Price went on to state that we cannot tell if a person is a true Christian just by his delivery of words. But that’s not what God states. God tells us that we can recognize pseudo Christians by their lack of good fruit (Matthew 7:15-20). Galatians 5:22, 23: “But the fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.” This fruit of the Holy Spirit is often communicated to others solely by the words that we speak. I haven’t noticed any of this good fruit in Trump’s manner of speech.
Moreover, while it’s true that God is the only one who can search minds and hearts, and fully know what’s in them, it is also true that He equips us with spiritual discernment. This enables us to determine some of the things that are in a person’s heart just by the words he speaks. Jesus said so in His statement, “Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks” (Luke 6:45). Amen. What’s in the well comes up in the bucket.
Mr. Price was correct in stating that we should bow our heads and pray for Trump. But the most important thing that we need to pray for is that Trump will have a genuine salvation experience. Otherwise, he will continue to send the wrong message to America and the rest of the world — the message that it’s perfectly acceptable for Christians to drag Jesus’ name through the mud by the way they act and speak.
It is not acceptable. If Trump wants to continue on with his ungodly behavior, that’s his business. But if that’s how he chooses to live out his daily life, then he needs to drop the Christian label from his politics and stop playing the God card. Trump is holding Jesus up to public shame and disgrace. And the really sad part is that, instead of taking up for Jesus, many of today’s Christians are taking up for Donald Trump.
Janet M. Cromer
Pell City