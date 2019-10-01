This past weekend on Sunday, Sept. 29, Shandrika Christopher of Anniston organized a photo shoot for breast cancer survivors Jackie Judkins, Temecha Williams and herself. They are all longtime residents of Calhoun County. Quad Cities volunteer Assistant Fire Chief B.R. Wilson, chairman of east Alabama chapter of Pink Heals charity organization, collaborated with the ladies’ photo shoot to kickoff Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Shandrika received numerous donations and services for the photo shoot from the following: Clear Vision Photography, C Squared Photography, Makeup Artist Shonda Moore at The Glam Studio LLC, Andie’s Cupcakes, Salon 22 and Uniquely Elegant Event Rentals.
Jackie Judkins finished her last round of chemo on Sept. 19, Temecha Williams has been in remission for a year, and Shandrika Christopher has been cancer free for six years. Shandrika was also the face of Regional Medical Center in 2015 for The Right Care. Right Here. campaign.
The ladies want to bring awareness not only to Anniston but the surrounding areas to let women know that breast cancer is more common in our community than we think. “We have to stick together as women and uplift one another,” they said. “Always remember, it’s mind over matter,” Shandrika said.
Jackie, Shandrika and Temecha would like to thank everyone who participated in the Breast Cancer Awareness Photo Shoot and a special thanks to the group of students at Troy University that sent encouraging videos to help uplift their spirits and warm their hearts.
Cameron Christopher
Anniston