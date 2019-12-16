LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Can Democrats save our Republic?

The midterm Elections of 2018 was a turning point in modern-day American History. Historians will evaluate whether the change of power in the House of Representatives from Republicans to Democrats was the beginning of the end of the erosion of our democracy — of three equal branches of government, separation of powers, checks and balances, and adherence to the Rule of Law under our Constitution.
When Trump became president, the Republicans refused to perform their duties in allegiance to the country and Constitution, and chose to protect the corruption of Trump. A lot of people don’t realize our democracy was in danger of becoming a “banana republic” and closer to a dictatorship.
Since the Democrats regained control over the House, Trump and his Republican cronies have been held in check.
The latest action by Democrats to bring impeachment action against the president is evidence they are loyal to preserving our democracy and Constitution.
Whether the impeachment leads to removal of Trump from office is not the most important result by Democrats. But, their symbolic courage to challenge Trump and the Republicans in the destruction of our democracy showed no man or party is above the law. The country needed this to be assured our democracy will remain intact.
Can the Democrats save our Republic? Answer: They already have.
Amos L. Kirkpatrick
Anniston