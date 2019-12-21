LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Calhoun County’s Snip-It program great benefit for pet owners

Everyone needs to take advantage of the Calhoun County Commission’s Animal Control Snip-It Ticket Program. You can purchase a reduced price Snip-It ticket in the County Commission office, which will provide for spay/neuter procedures for your dogs and cats at the Alabama Spay/Neuter clinic in Irondale. They do provide a free pick-up service at Pickett’s Feed & Pet Supply in Anniston. You must be a resident of Calhoun County to purchase the ticket, and there is a limit of five tickets per residence.
I rescued five cats and was able to save a considerable amount of money getting them spayed and neutered by using these tickets. Thank you to the Calhoun County commissioners for providing this unique assistance for Calhoun County residents.
Tammy Hall
Jacksonville