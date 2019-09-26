Phillip Tutor, in “Who’s protecting human life in Alabama?” seeks to disassociate the passing of Alabama’s strictive abortion law from the statewide statistics that the reported abortions are decreasing in Alabama. He reports that between 2014 and 2017 the abortion rate fell 23 percent. In 2017, 6,110 unborn children were aborted. Tutor states that “women are fortunate because three abortion clinics remain open in our state.” Death of the unwanted child, rather than responsible parenting and adoption, is one of the answers to Tutor’s question.
Tutor notes that the recent anti-abortion law is not the reason for the abortion decline. He does not mention that the pro-life movement has been helped with increased awareness as to the negative emotional and physical effects of abortion on the mother; have used public advertising to offer counseling to pregnant mothers; support the church efforts to preach, teach and counsel for responsible sexual activity within marriage; and finally, highlight that abortion is part of an ongoing and systematic genocide of the new generation of marginalized and unwanted peoples. Tutor does not cite which ethnic or social group is most subject to abortion.
Pro-life advocates must not rest until abortion is outlawed and the abortionists are brought to full justice; the distributors of meth and death-inducing drugs are imprisoned; the promoters of assault weapons are brought under control, and other agents of the culture of death be met with the full force of the law. May all human life be protected in Alabama — from human conception until natural death. May the life of the pregnant mother and her child be equally protected by law. Because 6,110 abortions are 6,110 abortions too many.
Cornelius Hegeman
Anniston