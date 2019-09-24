I personally wish to applaud Executive Editor Anthony Cook for again making the right decision in not publishing the identity of nine suspects in the JSU rape case. It is easy for the reading public to sit in judgment acting as "an armchair judge and juror" in criticizing what should and should not be published in investigations. Additionally, one has to be cautious in measuring news coverage by the behavior of TV media out of Birmingham. One has to only watch the 5 p.m. newscast to easily understand the origins of the "fake news" concept.
I would hope that judgmental readers who have been critical of the Star in this matter would keep in mind that we are dealing with young lives here and everyone is innocent until proven guilty. I totally concur that upon any conviction, the names of those found guilty should be made public.
I have known and worked with Anthony Cook for nearly 30 years and have found him to be a capable journalist of high integrity who consistently makes the right decision on news coverage.
James W. Anderson
Talladega