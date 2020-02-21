LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Anniston's homeless challenge too big for petty attacks

There is an ongoing debate over a proposed homeless shelter in Anniston. This debate, however, has become overshadowed by a debate over the integrity of the people and organizations attempting to provide this shelter.
Let me be clear. There is no shame whatsoever in seeking answers to any proposed change in your city or neighborhood and working to achieve what you believe is the best outcome. There is nothing but shame in recklessly casting aspersions or making outright claims of dishonesty against friends and neighbors who have dedicated their lives professionally and/or through volunteerism to make the Anniston area a better place for all residents.
I beg everyone involved in this discussion to consider who you are calling liars (and worse). If you have witnessed the actions of these individuals over the years, and many of you have, then you must know that what you are saying is 100% contrary to years of selfless dedication. If, knowing these histories of selfless service, you choose to make negative assumptions and assertions about the character of these individuals, then shame on you.
Likewise, for those of us who hope to make this shelter a reality, whether you are a part of one of the organizations involved or not, please do not assume that anyone who has objections and/or questions is heartless or selfish. Questions must be asked and honest investigation of those questions is vital to not only getting this shelter open but making it successful in the long term, benefitting our homeless population and the community overall.
This city faces enough challenges without the baseless discrediting of those working hardest to improve it.
Chris Abernathy
Anniston