LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Anniston has seen worse than coronavirus

Returning from vacation, I was shocked to hear not only that our city and county officials called emergency meetings, but they did so over the weekend! What in the world? Then it hit me: Some upstart coalition of nonprofit do-gooders had secretly opened a homeless shelter at the Norwood Community Center smack in the middle of Ward 4.
Calm down, my wife insisted. It was not that serious. Just some nameless government bureaucrat sending coronavirus victims to Anniston for quarantine. Thank the Lord. No big deal. Come on, people, this is Anniston, Alabama! We’ve lived through air pollution, lead poisoning, PCB contamination, unexploded ordnance, incineration of live nerve gas and Ben Little.
Coronavirus? Please, is that the best you’ve got?
Albert Oelschig
Anniston