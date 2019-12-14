LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A public apology to the Bridge community

I recently wrote of the difficulty I have trying to decipher the Bridge column. I have since received feedback informing me of the many educational resources available to anyone who wants to understand the game. These resources include training courses on the website of the American Contract Bridge League (https://www.acbl.org), and Goren’s books “Contract Bridge for Beginners” (152 pages) and “Contract Bridge Complete” (705 pages). Once one obtains a basic understanding of the game, further understanding of the most commonly used bidding conventions can be had in Barbara Seagram’s book “25 Bridge Conventions You Should Know” and the delightful sequel, “25 MORE Bridge Conventions You Should Know.” Or save money with her omnibus edition, which includes both convention books, plus her “25 DIY Kostumes for your Kitty” and “24 Instant Pot Meals for One (Just Kidding, It's 25).”
Now, I learned poker by watching it for one hour on the TV box. I did buy some books on poker but it turned into math when what I was really looking for was how you look into your opponent’s soul. For that, just watch a couple hours of Doyle Brunson and his big hat, and you’re good to go. Oh, and if you can’t carry off the cowboy hat, invest in a hoodie and dark glasses. You can also learn checkers and the triangle golf tee game in mere minutes down at the Cracker Barrel. Don’t wear the hoodie and glasses there. Suit the wardrobe to your environment (C. Jones gaming convention #1).
But I digress. My apologies to Bob Jones of the Bridge column, and to fans of that marvelous game everywhere. I must have been complicating things in my own mind.
Chris Jones
Anniston