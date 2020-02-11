LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A name suggestion for Anniston’s new federal courthouse

Sirs: I am troubled by the state of affairs in what was the Model City. Cheers when not one but two councilmen are prosecuted, fill in a poll and send it to a columnist who most regularly trashes the city he covers. Stop all of that; there’s to be a new federal courthouse and, according to GSA which constructs such structures, there is no name yet, so please consider naming it for the late Congressman Bill Nichols. Although he only had one leg, he was a standup guy. Long may he wave.
Carl D. Monroe
Washington, DC