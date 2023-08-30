Leading the way: JSU finds a jewel for new-look volleyball team in Maddie Stayer

JACKSONVILLE — Nobody can say Maddie Stayer isn't patient.
For most of her volleyball career, the Jacksonville State volleyball standout wasn't given the chance to stand out on the court a whole lot.
That isn't the case this year, which is her fourth in college volleyball. She's worked herself into the regular playing rotation. Before she got a chance to show what she could do, she went through three coaching changes, one transfer, at least a couple of position changes and a lot of cheering and supporting teammates.
Through three matches in the new season, including a win and two losses this past weekend in Auburn's War Eagle Invitational, she has anchored herself in the starting lineup and ranks second on the team in kills (27), fourth in digs (17), first in blocks (seven) and fourth in assists (seven). First-year Jax State coach Derek Schroeder has discovered Stayer can play several different spots on the floor and give him something no matter where she lines up.
"She helps us with some offense, which we knew going into the season that we were going to have to generate offense with speed and misdirection," Schroeder said. "So having her fill that role for us was helpful, because she has a live arm.
"And 50 percent of the time she's setting the ball for us. Three rotations, she can terminate for us. Then there are three rotations on the back where I can leave her back there. If we don't pass very well, we can throw the ball to the back row, and she can help us out."
Stayer is from Mentor, Ohio, which is in the Cleveland metro area, and is the daughter of Jim Stayer, a former quarterback at New Hampshire and with the New England Patriots quarterback. After setting records as a, well, setter, Maddie Stayer went to Southern Mississippi, where she switched back and forth from setter to hitter and back but didn't play a great deal in her two seasons there. She went through a coaching change there, too.
After her second year, she transferred to Jacksonville State, where she spent last season as a backup setter who mostly gave the Gamecocks insurance on the bench. After the season and another coaching change, she's doing more than just set — either on the bench or as a designated passer.
"Definitely a different role," Stayer said. "It's definitely been an adjustment. I'm taking it and going full steam ahead. I'm really grateful that I'm playing now and that I'm on the court, and I'm going to take full advantage of it because it could be gone faster than I know."
She's also developed into a leader not just for the team but for the Jacksonville State athletics department. She's president of JSU's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and attended a convention this summer in Dallas with other SAAC representatives from various schools.
SAAC deals with issues such as diversity and inclusion, gender equality, Title IX and mental health — among other topics.
She says she wants to use her experience as a college athlete to lead as best she can.
"I've learned about who I want to be and how I want to lead and the leadership qualities I want," Stayer said. "So, having that and being a natural competitor, it kind of comes easy."
Now, she appears to have a coach who sees value in having her lead not only off the court but on it as well. With much of last year's roster and all the coaching staff gone, there might've been temptation to go into the transfer portal. That wasn't for her, though.
"I really just trusted that we were going to bring in a good new coaching staff," Stayer said. "I really love the girls that were here. I just trusted that everything was going to be for the best. Having gone through the transfer portal already and learned a lot about that process and myself, I thought that I just needed to stick it out and just trust the process."
As it turned out, she was the first player on the team to get to know Schroeder. It helped that she worked locally at Dairy Queen, and Schroeder likes ice cream.
"She was here in early summer when I got the job," Schroeder said. "So, she was really the only girl that I met and had any type of conversations with and built any type of relationship with, early on. Morgan McClure drove over from Atlanta a few times to help with recruiting, so I met her a little bit, too, but Maddie was the only one on campus.
"And she was at Dairy Queen, so I got to see her at least once a week when I went for ice cream."
Now, Stayer and her teammates are devoting their attention to the season. It got off to a good start with a five-set win over McNeese State in Auburn. Then came a three-set loss to Coppin State and a three-set loss to powerhouse Auburn, although the Gamecocks lost the last set only 26-24 once they began running Schroeder's quick style of play more consistently.
Either way, the team grew, which was the goal.
"Opening weekend was very exciting," Stayer said. "I thought there was a lot of nerves for a lot of people. We're very young and inexperienced.
"Learning to play with each other and next to each other was a big learning curve, but I think it showed us a lot about who we are and who we want to become."