Large-item disposal days set for Friday-Saturday

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.