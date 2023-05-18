 Skip to main content
Large-item disposal days set for Friday-Saturday

Got trash? This weekend is one of eight free Anniston disposal weekends throughout the year in which city residents can discard large items the street department no longer accepts.

Large roll-off dumpsters will be available (Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) in each city ward for residents to dispose of their refuse located at:

WARD 1 — Pelham Park Parking Lot

Address: 349 Cave Road

Directions: https://bit.ly/3wvZDEh

WARD 2 — Carver Community Center Parking Lot

Address: 720 W. 14th St.

Directions: https://bit.ly/3543I7g

WARD 3 — South Highland Community Center Parking Lot

Address: 229 Allen Avenue

Directions: https://bit.ly/36DTsDd

WARD 4 — Norwood Hodges Community Center Parking Lot

Address: 3125 Spring Valley Road

Directions: https://bit.ly/3qunznw

To get questions answered about what’s accepted in these dumping bins, contact Anniston public works at 256-231-7742, ext. 272, or read the city’s debris policy at: www.annistonal.gov/public-works

Items not permitted include:

— Hazardous waste of any kind (i.e. batteries, corrosives)

— Paint

— Electronics

— Tires

— Freon appliances (i.e. refrigerators, freezers)

The next free disposal days will be June 16-17.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.